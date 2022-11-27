Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $67.84 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Roper Technologies worth $67,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $436.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.09. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $494.32. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

