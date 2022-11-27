Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 24,334 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $56,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $84.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

