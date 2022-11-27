Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 38,441 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,441 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $109,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 154.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $166.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $27,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,511.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $27,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,511.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $84,102 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.