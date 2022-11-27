Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 55,481 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,481 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of MercadoLibre worth $45,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in MercadoLibre by 105.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 110,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,136,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in MercadoLibre by 132.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in MercadoLibre by 122.7% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in MercadoLibre by 44.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $764,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $951.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,365.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $888.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $835.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.20 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

