Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 92,271 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,073,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,271 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 2.16% of First Financial Bankshares worth $120,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,615,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,420,000 after acquiring an additional 95,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,881,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 22.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,821,000 after purchasing an additional 167,739 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 0.8 %

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

FFIN opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.77. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $53.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $35,365,198.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 898,057 shares in the company, valued at $37,969,849.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,606 shares of company stock worth $378,745 over the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.