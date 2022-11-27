Keep Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $900,704.58 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $72.00 million and $900,704.58 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
