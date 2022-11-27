Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €565.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($576.53) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($586.73) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price target on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Trading Down 0.4 %

EPA KER opened at €545.30 ($556.43) on Thursday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($425.92). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €486.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €502.26.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.