KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given a $45.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KKR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

