K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives $27.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KPLUY shares. Scotiabank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.33) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($38.78) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

