Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given a $450.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $453.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $400.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

