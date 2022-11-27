Legend of RPS Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19.62 (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Legend of RPS token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Legend of RPS has a market cap of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.04 or 0.08021328 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00493873 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.37 or 0.30039704 BTC.

Legend of RPS Token Profile

Legend of RPS’s launch date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

