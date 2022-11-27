Liberty Financial Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.21 (ASX:LFG)

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.
Liberty Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,157.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.24.
Liberty Financial Group Company Profile
