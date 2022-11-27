Liquity (LQTY) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $54.94 million and $524,163.72 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003742 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,745,300 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

