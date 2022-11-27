Liquity Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Liquity token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00003696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $54.20 million and approximately $521,254.82 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,179,474 tokens. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

