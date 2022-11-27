Litecoin Cash Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,093.04 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $1,093.04 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,165,481 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,115,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00239515 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $179.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
