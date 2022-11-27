Litecoin Cash Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,093.04 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $1,093.04 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,165,481 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,115,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00239515 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $179.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

