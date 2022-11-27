Litecoin (LTC) Market Cap Hits $5.47 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.47 billion and approximately $609.89 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $76.31 or 0.00461347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000628 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025305 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001302 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018332 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,704,569 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
