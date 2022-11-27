LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
LNSPF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LondonMetric Property from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 225 ($2.66) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $274.00.
LondonMetric Property Price Performance
Shares of LNSPF stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.03.
About LondonMetric Property
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
