LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.66) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of LondonMetric Property to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 254.67 ($3.01).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Trading Down 1.6 %

LON:LMP opened at GBX 183.10 ($2.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 234.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 217.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.40).

LondonMetric Property Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at LondonMetric Property

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

In related news, insider James Fitzroy Dean bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($150,762.68). In other news, insider James Fitzroy Dean bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £127,500 ($150,762.68). Also, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.26), for a total value of £573,000 ($677,545.23).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.