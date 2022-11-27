Long Pond Capital LP Acquires 322,927 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 483.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,927 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 0.36% of Boyd Gaming worth $19,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 20.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 76.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 63,330 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at $96,960,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,442,312. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

