Long Pond Capital LP Acquires 648,791 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 232.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 927,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,791 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels accounts for approximately 3.4% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.84% of Hyatt Hotels worth $68,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 44.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

NYSE H opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

