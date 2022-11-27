Long Pond Capital LP Acquires Shares of 964,261 Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 964,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,106,000. Safehold accounts for approximately 1.7% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,589,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,125,000 after buying an additional 159,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Safehold by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,645,000 after buying an additional 173,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Safehold by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $80.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 54.19%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

About Safehold

(Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading

