Long Pond Capital LP Boosts Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,876,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,021 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for approximately 4.4% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $88,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 1.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in STAG Industrial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.