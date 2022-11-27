LPL Financial LLC Acquires 73,913 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,913 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of CVS Health worth $130,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $101.26 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

