LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,525 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $137,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 94.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $182.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.