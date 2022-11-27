LPL Financial LLC Buys 634,220 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,912,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Verizon Communications worth $249,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 54.5% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

