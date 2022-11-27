LPL Financial LLC Has $168.62 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,386,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86,831 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Walmart worth $168,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

WMT opened at $153.07 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.29. The company has a market capitalization of $415.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock worth $554,041,914. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.