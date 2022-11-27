LPL Financial LLC Purchases 160,948 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,574,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,948 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $164,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

MOAT opened at $68.28 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $77.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98.

