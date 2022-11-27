LPL Financial LLC Purchases 296,518 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.92% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $192,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $125.04 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average of $119.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

