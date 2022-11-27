LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564,424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.37% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $113,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,072,000 after buying an additional 619,875 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,474,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,655,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,798,000 after buying an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS opened at $28.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.

