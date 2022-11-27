Lumi Credits Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $2,752.68 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,388.83 or 0.08390277 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00491913 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.67 or 0.29920477 BTC.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

