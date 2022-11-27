Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $421.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 610,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 434,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 333,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 414,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 205,451 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

