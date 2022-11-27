Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Luxfer Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $421.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95.
Luxfer Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luxfer
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 610,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 434,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 333,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 414,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 205,451 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
