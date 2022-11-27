MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised MacroGenics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.89.

MacroGenics Stock Down 4.1 %

MGNX opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.06. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $1,157,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,979,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,947,228.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $1,157,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,979,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,947,228.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 168,422 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $623,161.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,443,986 shares in the company, valued at $27,542,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 968,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,661 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 910.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 984,387 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $3,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 845,211 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 281.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 817,088 shares during the period.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

