Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.18.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Macy’s Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 313.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Macy’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1,247.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 157,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 145,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 139.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 85,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

