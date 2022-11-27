Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.77.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Magna International has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Magna International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Magna International by 50.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 121,529 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 6.3% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Magna International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 87.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

