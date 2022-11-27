Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $243.77 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $243.77 million and $54,208.56 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,469.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010530 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00041102 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022306 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00237957 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003785 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003613 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $94,592.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

