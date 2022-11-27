Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.79.

Medtronic Stock

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 319,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

