Metis (MTS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $237,148.42

Metis (MTS) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $237,148.42 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metis has traded down 21% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.96 or 0.07810989 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00493254 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.40 or 0.30002026 BTC.
Metis Profile
Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com.
Metis Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars.
