Metis Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and $239,551.44 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Metis token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.96 or 0.07725991 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00491751 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.02 or 0.29910619 BTC.
Metis Profile
Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.
Metis Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
