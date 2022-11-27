Milestone Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Milestone Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,191 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Milestone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,627,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 161,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,109,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $85.41 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $109.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

