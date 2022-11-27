Milestone Wealth LLC Takes $174,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Milestone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $185.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

