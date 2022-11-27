MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 15th

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.53. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

In other MillerKnoll news, CEO Andrea Owen purchased 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Featured Articles

