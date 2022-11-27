Monero 24-Hour Volume Tops $67.37 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $133.49 or 0.00825731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $67.37 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,165.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00446180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00026488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00115972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00663784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00242198 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00242429 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,206,385 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.