Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $291.53.

Moody’s stock opened at $301.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

