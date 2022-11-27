Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $165.06 million and $6.83 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00002175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00079195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00061304 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,044,793,319 coins and its circulating supply is 458,854,757 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

