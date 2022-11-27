Morgan Stanley Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $120.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.88.
Baidu Trading Down 3.8 %
Baidu stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average is $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $171.87. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
