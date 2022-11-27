Morgan Stanley Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $120.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.88.

Baidu stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average is $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $171.87. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 155.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,050,000 after buying an additional 45,334 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

