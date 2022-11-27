Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,958,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,061,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,895. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87. The company has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

