Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Position Lifted by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank raised its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Murphy Oil comprises about 6.5% of Cadence Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $45,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,156,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,152,000 after purchasing an additional 147,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after purchasing an additional 276,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,265,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,523,000 after buying an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. 397,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,929. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,754 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,095. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

