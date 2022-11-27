MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) 1-Day Volume Tops $70,769.25

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $366.61 million and $70,769.25 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.61 or 0.07830157 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00493606 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.64 or 0.30023444 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.40134478 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $74,163.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

