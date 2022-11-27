My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $629,605.96

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $901,794.30 and approximately $629,605.96 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

