National Bankshares Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$130.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$135.08.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Down 1.5 %

DOO opened at C$94.83 on Wednesday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24.

BRP Dividend Announcement

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C$2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BRP will post 12.3600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.